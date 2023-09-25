Two peddlers nabbed, 70 gm heroin seized

Chandigarh, September 24
In separate incidents, two drug peddlers have been arrested by the Chandigarh police while possessing a total of 70 gm of heroin.
The police said an accused, identified as Mukesh Kumar, alias Mulki (45), a resident of Sector 38, was nabbed while possessing 20 gm of heroin. A case against the accused has been registered at Sector 39 police station.
In another incident, crime branch sleuths nabbed 34-year-old Mukesh Kumar of Sector 29 while possessing 50 gm of heroin. The accused was nabbed from near Palsora in Sector 56. The police have registered an NDPS case against him at Maloya police station.
