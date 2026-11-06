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Home / Chandigarh / Two police officers get bail in graft case

Two police officers get bail in graft case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:57 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The two accused were arrested by CBI in August for demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for registering a theft case involving a jewellery shop.
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Special Judge of the CBI Court Chandigarh has granted bail to Inspector Suresh Kumar, in-charge of the Bapu Dham police post, and ASI Bhagat Ram arrested in alleged bribery case.

The two accused were arrested by CBI in August for demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh for registering a theft case involving a jewellery shop. The CBI acted on a complaint of a Bapu Dham resident, Sukhjit who alleged that the police post in-charge demanded Rs 5 lakh for registering an FIR in connection with a theft at his shop. The accused allegedly sought an initial instalment of Rs 2.5 lakh before registering the case.

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The CBI laid the trap outside the police post in Sector 26 and arrested both officials red-handed while taking the bribe on August 4, 2026.

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Terminder Singh, counsel of the accused Inspector Suresh Kumar, and Gagan Aggarwal, counsel of Bhagat Ram, argued that prosecution sanction is not given yet and charge sheet filed is incomplete. They argued that trial will take long time.

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