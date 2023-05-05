Two POs held by UT police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Two proclaimed offenders (POs), including a hardened criminal who had several cases against him in Chandigarh, have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

A team, led by Inspector Hari Om Sharma, nabbed the accused, Sonu, alias Khalnayak (30), a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. He was booked in a case of attempt to murder at the Mauli Jagran police station in October 2021 and declared a PO by the court on February 27.

Sonu was already booked in six cases. The police said the accused was also wanted by the Panchkula police in a murder case registered against him at the Sector 14 police station in August 2022 on a complaint filed by Sunny, alias Sony.

Another accused, Rohit Singh, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher village, has also been arrested. He was booked for stealing a laptop from the Punjab police headquarters in 2018. A case was registered against him at the Sector 3 police station.

Rohit was declared a PO on February 28 this year.