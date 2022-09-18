Two POs in Panchkula police net

Panchkula, September 17
The police today claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs).
Those arrested have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Green Kathgad, Zirakpur, and Sheesh Pal Singh, a resident of Himshikha Colony near Pinjore. Both of them were produced in a court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.
