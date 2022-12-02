Two POs land in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. Sunil Kumar, alias Surinder Gautam, a resident of Pinjore, was arrested in a case of bike theft registered at the Sector 39 police station in 2014. He was later released on bail. He was declared a PO in September 2019. He was re-arrested and sent to judicial custody. Also, Vineet, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Mani Majra, was arrested in a case under the Gambling Act in October 2020. After getting bail, the accused failed to appear in court, following which he was declared a PO in October. He was re-arrested and sent to judicial custody. TNS

Office-bearers of bankers’ Fed

Chandigarh: At a meeting of the All-India State Bank Officers’ Federation held here on Thursday, Deepak Sharma was unanimously elected its general secretary. Sharma assumed charge at his parent circle of Chandigarh, while Rupam Roy took over as its president. The leadership of the SBI Officers’ Association also witnessed major changes with Priyvrat taking over as president and Sanjay Kumar Sharma as general secretary. TNS

Award for PEC faculty team

Chandigarh: A team of Dr Har Amrit Singh Sandhu (Faculty, CED) and Rajan Dabral (PhD Scholar, CED) from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has won the best paper award in the 10th International Conference on Advancement in Engineering and Technology (ICASET- 2022) held at Sangrur, Punjab. The paper titled “Applications of Remote Sensing and GIS in Auditing Sand Mining Practices” has won the award in technical session-6 under the civil engineering discipline. TNS

MDAV, St Joseph’s kho-kho champs

Chandigarh: MDAV School, Sector 22, and St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, won the 1st Ramesh Verma Memorial Kho-Kho Trophy for Boys and Girls, respectively. In the boys’ final, the Sector 22 team defeated St Xavier’s School, Sector 44, by three points. St Joseph’s team won the girls’ final by registering a three-point win over MDAV School. Aaina was adjudged the best chaser in girls’ category, while Jaspreet Kaur and Vanshika were jointly named the best runners of the tournament. Sidakpreet Singh won a special award. TNS

Dodgeball Assn to hold c’ships

Chandigarh: The Dodgeball Association of Chandigarh (regd) will organise state championships (boys & girls) for the 9th CLDAV School Dodgeball Trophy on December 4. The championship will be conducted in the senior group (no age bar) and sub-junior (born on or after December 31, 2008) categories. Interested teams can send their entries to the organisers before December 3. During the championship, local teams will be selected to participate in the 15th Senior National Dodgeball Championship, scheduled at Panipat, from December 28 to 30. TNS

Bronze for UT shooting team

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh shooting team won a bronze medal in the recently concluded 65th National Shooting Championship at Bhopal. The team consisting of Jaskaran Singh Madra, Unish Holinder and Devansh Vashishta claimed third position in the junior standard pistol event. The team scored 1649 points (Holinder: 554, Madra: 548 and Vashishta: 547) to claim the third position.