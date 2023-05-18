Two POs land in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the police.

A team of the Sector 31 police station nabbed accused Vasu, a resident of Phase I, Ram Darbar, who was declared a PO in an assault case in March.

Another accused, Gurmit Singh, alias Gyani, a resident of Ram Darbar, who was booked in a case of theft in August last year, was declared a PO on May 4.

Both accused were produced before the court that sent them to judicial custody.