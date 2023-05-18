Two POs land in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, May 17
Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the police.
A team of the Sector 31 police station nabbed accused Vasu, a resident of Phase I, Ram Darbar, who was declared a PO in an assault case in March.
Another accused, Gurmit Singh, alias Gyani, a resident of Ram Darbar, who was booked in a case of theft in August last year, was declared a PO on May 4.
Both accused were produced before the court that sent them to judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe
CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market r...
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala
Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off
Group leaders to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan