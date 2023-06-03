Two POs land in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Cell of the UT police.

The police said accused Deepak Singh, a resident of Palsora, was booked in a case of burglary in April, 2019. Deepak and his brother were arrested in the case and were later released on bail.

The police said during trial, Deepak failed to appear in the court, following which he was declared a PO on June 13 last year. He was re-arrested from Ludhiana.

Another accused, Rohan, alias Putti, a resident of Hallo Majra village, has been arrested from near the ISBT, Sector 43. Rohan and others were booked in a case of robbery in December 2016.

The accused had attacked and robbed a man of cash, a mobile phone and ATM card at Hallo Majra. The police said the accused was declared a PO on April 15.