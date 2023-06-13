Two POs land in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

The police said the accused, Vishal Kumar, a resident of Sector 52, has been arrested. He was booked under Sections 406 and 498 of the IPC at Sector 34 police station in June 2011 on the complaint of his wife Nisha. She had alleged that the accused harassed her for dowry.

The accused was arrested in the case and later released on bail. However, the accused later failed to appear in the court following which he was declared a PO in February 2016.

Another PO, Lakhwinder Singh, who is presently residing in Mohali, has been arrested. The accused was booked in a case of house trespass and assault in June 2019 on the complaint of his brother Gurdev Singh, a resident of Sector 32. Lakhwinder was arrested and later released on bail.

The police said the accused was declared a PO on April 13 this year after he failed to appear in the court.