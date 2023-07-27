Two POs land in police net

Chandigarh: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the UT police. Ankur of Kurukshetra is one of them. He was booked after Chirag of Sector 23 alleged Ankur came to his house and created ruckus. The case was registered in 2019 and accused was declared a PO in 2023. Another PO named Rajesh Kumar of Dadu Majra Colony has been arrested. He was declared a PO in April this year. TNS
23-year-old held with 62-gm heroin
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a 23-year-old Mauli Jagran resident for allegedly possessing 62 gm of heroin. The accused, identified as Vishal, was nabbed from near his residence. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS
Colony resident nabbed for theft
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a rehri. Complainant Hari Sham Yadav reported that his rehri was stolen from Sector 19 market. A case was registered and the accused, Prem Chand (25) of Bapu Dham Colony, was nabbed.
