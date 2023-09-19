Two POs land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

The police said a PO, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Zirakpur, who had been on the run for the past one year, had been arrested. Lucky was booked in a case of the Immoral Trafficking Act at the Mani Majra police station in July 2017. During the trial, the accused failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in September 2022.

Another PO, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Sector 30, has been arrested.

Rahul was booked in a case of rioting at the Industrial Area police station in January last year and declared a PO in July this year.

