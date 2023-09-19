Two POs land in police net

Chandigarh, September 18
Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.
The police said a PO, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Zirakpur, who had been on the run for the past one year, had been arrested. Lucky was booked in a case of the Immoral Trafficking Act at the Mani Majra police station in July 2017. During the trial, the accused failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in September 2022.
Another PO, Rahul Kumar, a resident of Sector 30, has been arrested.
Rahul was booked in a case of rioting at the Industrial Area police station in January last year and declared a PO in July this year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...