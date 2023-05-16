Two POs land in UT police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police.

A PO, identified as Sunil Kumar Handa, a resident of Faridkot, who is accused of snatching a purse from a woman in Sector 61 in November 2018, has been re-arrested. The police said a case against the accused was registered at the Sector 26 police station and he was arrested. He later got a bail, but failed to appear in the court. He was declared a PO in December 2022.

Another PO named Vijay Kumar, a resident of Ropar district, has been arrested. The police said the accused was booked in a case of attempt to murder on the complaint of Mohammad Salim. He reported that he was attacked with bricks by three persons in Sector 56 on November 30, 2018.

The police said the accused was declared a PO in June 2022. The accused had two other cases - motorcycle theft and using a fake number on a motorcycle - registered against him in Chandigarh.