Two POs land in UT police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police.

The police said Sonu, alias Panja, a resident of Deep Complex, had been re-arrested from the Industrial Area, Phase I, here. He was booked on the complaint of Jasdev, a Dhanas resident. The complainant had alleged that his motorcycle was stolen from road separating Sector 52 and 61 in August 2012.

Sonu was arrested in the case and was later granted bail by the court. However during the trial, the accused failed to appear before the court, following which he was declared a PO in May 2014. He was absconding after being declared a PO.

Another PO named Sulakhan Singh, alias Sukhi, a resident of Sector 41, who was also residing at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was arrested from Kharar.

The police said the accused was booked in a case under the Immoral Trafficking Act in July 2017 on the complaint of DSP Deepak Yadav. He was arrested and later released on bail. The accused, however, failed to appear in the court and was declared a PO in October 2022.

The police said the accused was also accused in a sexual harassment and stalking case registered against him in November 2019 and non-bailable warrant were issued against him for today. The accused was also produced in a court in this case.