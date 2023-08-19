Two proclaimed offenders nabbed

Chandigarh, August 18
Two proclaimed offenders (POs) have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the UT police. The police said one of the accused, identified as Sahil Rana of Kaithal, was booked in September last year.
The complainant, a Sector 23 resident, had reported that she had a property dispute with Sahil’s father, following which the latter posted objectionable comments against her on social media. The accused was declared a PO in January this year. Another PO, Karnail Singh of Ludhiana, has been arrested. He was booked under the Excise Act in 2021 and was declared a PO on July 1 this year.
