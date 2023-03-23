Two PU students held for stalking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested two PU students for stalking two girls on campus. The police got a complaint from two students claiming the suspects, identified as law students Joginder and Amit, were following them in a car. The two were held and vehicle impounded. A case under Sections 354-D, 506 and 34, IPC, has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. The two were later released on bail. TNS

Cyclist hurt in road accident

Chandigarh: A cyclist was injured after being hit by a motorcycle. Kishangarh Ram resident Balli alleged biker Jarnail Singh hit his father Ganga Ram, who was riding a bicycle, at Maloya. The injured was admitted to GMSH-16. A case has been registered. TNS

Mohali dharna: 24 booked for rioting

Mohali: As many as 24 supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh have been arrested for rioting, assault, unlawful assembly, causing hurt and obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty during the Sohana chowk blockade, which was lifted no Tuesday. Further, five persons who sought release of suspects were arrested after they refused to leave the police station on Tuesday night. Four protesters, including two women and two boys, were let off, the police said. A case under Sections 332, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Sohana police station on Wednesday.