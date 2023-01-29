Two Ram Darbar youths arrested for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The police today arrested two Ram Darbar youths - Shivam (23), alias Chintu, and Ketan (21) - in connection with an attempt-to-murder case.

The victim, Dinesh Kumar (31), a resident of Hallo Majra, in his complaint stated that he, along with his brother Surjit Singh, was going to the Kisan Mandi, Ram Darbar, to purchase vegetables around 9 pm on January 26. His brother Surjit Singh was carrying a garbage bag. When they reached near the Kisan Mandi, his brother threw the garbage bag in a dump.

Meanwhile, three persons standing there had an altercation with them. Suddenly, they attacked them with an iron rod, brick and a wooden stick. As a result, they suffered injuries. His brother, Surjit Singh, suffered serious head injuries. They were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Later, Surjit was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

The duo was arrested from Ram Darbar within 24 hours after the registration of a case. The brick used in the crime has been recovered on the instance of Shivam and Ketan.

Medical examination of the suspects was conducted at the GMCH-32. Efforts are being made to arrest co-accused and recover the sticks and the iron rod used in the crime. Shivam and Ketan have been sent to two-day police remand.

On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station on January 27.