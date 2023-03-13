Two riders stab Bathinda man to death at Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 12

A man was stabbed to death by two scooter-borne assailants near a gurdwara in Pabhat area late on Saturday night.

The victim has been identified as Gulab Singh, 26, a resident of Bathinda, while the suspects are yet to be identified. The police have registered a case of murder against two unidentified persons on the statement of victim’s younger brother Sucha Singh and started the investigation.

In his statement, Sucha claimed his elder brother worked in a showroom and lived in a rented room in the Pabhat area. Sucha was here with his father to meet Gulab.

After meeting him at Patiala Chowk, the three were going to his room on foot. On the way, Sucha and his father stopped to drink water at a gurdwara, while Gulab continued to walk.

As he reached a secluded spot, two suspects approached him on an Activa. While one allegedly grabbed him from behind, the other stabbed him several times with a knife. The victim fell to the ground with serious injuries in the chest, stomach and face. By the time Gulab’s brother ran to his rescue, the assailants had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have secured CCTV footage of the area and initiated a probe. The motive is not yet clear, but robbery angle had not been ruled out, said a police official.