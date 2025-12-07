DT
Home / Chandigarh / Two security teams, 400 cameras turn India International Science Festival venue into fortress

Two security teams, 400 cameras turn India International Science Festival venue into fortress

A total of 420 police personnel have been stationed in and around the science festival site

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:38 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Panchkula police personnel at the Dasehra Ground on Saturday.
To ensure the smooth conduct of the 11th India International Science Festival being held from December 6 to 9 at the Dasehra Ground in Sector 5, the police have put in place an extensive, multi-layered security arrangement. The entire venue has been brought under high-tech surveillance with a substantial deployment of police personnel.

A total of 420 police personnel have been stationed in and around the science festival site. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta and DCP Crime and Traffic Manpreet Singh Sudan, along with five Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) and 13 inspectors, are personally monitoring the situation.

The police’s security detail has been divided into two zones — of the 420 deployed personnel, 320 are positioned inside the venue while 100 are managing the outer areas, including parking and entry–exit points.

Gupta said the venue has been equipped with advanced technology. Inside the complex, 328 cameras have been installed, with 58 more placed outside, supplemented by 10 solar-powered cameras. Besides, a total of three coordination rooms have been set by the police up to enable real-time supervision of all activities.

Given the expected crowds, three Emergency Response Vehicles, six rider units and two specialised PCR vans have been deployed to ensure rapid response to any incident.

Calling it a matter of pride for Panchkula to host the 11th edition of the festival, the DCP further said a large number of students, scientists, experts and members of the public from across the country are attending. She added that the police have prioritised safety to ensure a peaceful and secure event, and encouraged all participants — especially students — to gain the maximum benefit from this major scientific gathering.

The DCP further added that continuous surveillance and ground deployment are being maintained to ensure the event proceeds smoothly and safely.

