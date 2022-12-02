Two sentenced to life in POCSO cases

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 1

A local court has awarded life imprisonment to two accused for sexually assaulting a girl and a boy in separate cases.

The accused, Ashok Kumar (62), a resident of Samalhedi village in Panchkula district, and Naresh Kumar (40), a resident of Khopar village, have been awarded life imprisonment and 20-year rigorous imprisonment respectively. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the accused.

Kin of the 10-year-old girl reported on December 8, 2018, that when she was playing outside her house, Ashok took her to the terrace and molested her.

In the second case, driver Naresh Kumar sexually assaulted the 12-year-old boy. The victim reported the matter to his father who lodged a complaint against the accused.

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of District Attorney Pankaj Garg and Assistant District Attorney Romil Lamba.