Two sentenced to life in POCSO cases

Panchkula, December 1
A local court has awarded life imprisonment to two accused for sexually assaulting a girl and a boy in separate cases.
The accused, Ashok Kumar (62), a resident of Samalhedi village in Panchkula district, and Naresh Kumar (40), a resident of Khopar village, have been awarded life imprisonment and 20-year rigorous imprisonment respectively. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the accused.
Kin of the 10-year-old girl reported on December 8, 2018, that when she was playing outside her house, Ashok took her to the terrace and molested her.
In the second case, driver Naresh Kumar sexually assaulted the 12-year-old boy. The victim reported the matter to his father who lodged a complaint against the accused.
The investigation was carried out under the guidance of District Attorney Pankaj Garg and Assistant District Attorney Romil Lamba.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...