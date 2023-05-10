Two Shimla natives held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 9

The Sector 26 crime branch of the Panchkula police arrested two heroin smugglers on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Santosh Kumar, alias Prince, and Raj Kumar, both residents of Shimla and allegedly addicted to heroin.

A police team patrolling towards Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, had received secret information about their involvement in heroin smuggling. The team nabbed the duo and recovered a total of 8.44 gm of heroin from them.

Both the accused were taken into custody and a case was registered against them under the NDPS Act at the Sector 5 police station. The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in three-day police custody.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects had been involved in heroin smuggling for a long time. The police are investigating if they were involved in any other criminal activity.