Two sisters hit by Thar in Chandigarh, 1 dies

Two teenaged sisters were hit by a Thar near Sector 46 while they were crossing the road today. The elder one, identified as Sajaf (19), was killed and her younger sister, Isha (17), critically injured. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

Advertisement

According to an eyewitness, a speeding black Mahindra Thar hit them in the afternoon in Sector 46. The SUV driver sped away after the accident.

Advertisement

Both sisters, residents of Burail, were crossing the road to reach a vocational institute in Sector 46. Local residents rushed them to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared Sajaf dead on arrival. The condition of her younger sister, Isha, was critical.

Advertisement

The police said a case had been registered at the Sector 34 Police Station and efforts were underway to trace the Thar driver.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle.