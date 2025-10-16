DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Two sisters hit by Thar in Chandigarh, 1 dies

Two sisters hit by Thar in Chandigarh, 1 dies

The SUV driver sped away after the accident

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Two teenaged sisters were hit by a Thar near Sector 46 while they were crossing the road today. The elder one, identified as Sajaf (19), was killed and her younger sister, Isha (17), critically injured. She was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

Advertisement

According to an eyewitness, a speeding black Mahindra Thar hit them in the afternoon in Sector 46. The SUV driver sped away after the accident.

Advertisement

Both sisters, residents of Burail, were crossing the road to reach a vocational institute in Sector 46. Local residents rushed them to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared Sajaf dead on arrival. The condition of her younger sister, Isha, was critical.

Advertisement

The police said a case had been registered at the Sector 34 Police Station and efforts were underway to trace the Thar driver.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts