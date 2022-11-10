Two snatchers held by Mohali police, 5 phones recovered

Mohali, November 9
The police have arrested two persons and recovered five stolen mobiles from them.
The suspects were identified as Balongi resident Harpreet Singh and Kumbra resident Arvinder Singh.
In his complaint, Anuj, a native of UP, had stated that on November 5, two unidentified bike-borne youths had snatched his phone at the Phase 7 lights and sped away.
A case was registered at the Phase 8 police station. The two suspects were arrested and the bike used in the crime and two phones were recovered from them. During questioning, Arvinder revealed that Kamalpreet Singh of Phase 9 and Balpreet Singh of Kumbhra snatched three phones and hid them. The police have recovered the phones. The police have nominated them in the case.
