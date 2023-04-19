Two snatchers land in Chandigarh police net

Chandigarh, April 18
The UT police have arrested two miscreants for snatching a mobile phone.
Complainant Vijay Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon, had reported that two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone on the road dividing Sector 10/11 here on April 15.
The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.
During investigation, the suspects, identified as Gurdeep Singh (29), a resident of Kansal village, and Rama Dass (30), a resident of Nayagaon, were arrested.
The snatched mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered. “Both accused have no criminal past,” said a police official.
