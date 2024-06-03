Two snatchers land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Two snatchers have been arrested by the UT police.

Prince, a resident of Sector 52, had reported that on May 29, while he was on his way home on a bicycle, two scooter-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone in Sector 50.

The police said when a motorcyclist chased the snatchers, they escaped into a forest area leaving their scooter behind.

During the investigation, two suspects, identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Bitu, a native of Bihar; and Arun, alias Kancha, a resident of Maloya, were arrested. The police recovered Prince’s phone from them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.