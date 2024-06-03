Two snatchers land in police net

Chandigarh, June 2
Two snatchers have been arrested by the UT police.
Prince, a resident of Sector 52, had reported that on May 29, while he was on his way home on a bicycle, two scooter-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone in Sector 50.
The police said when a motorcyclist chased the snatchers, they escaped into a forest area leaving their scooter behind.
During the investigation, two suspects, identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Bitu, a native of Bihar; and Arun, alias Kancha, a resident of Maloya, were arrested. The police recovered Prince’s phone from them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...