Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

Two persons, who had recently snatched two mobile phones, have been arrested. A total of eight mobile phones worth about Rs 1.50 lakh have been recovered from them.

Gurjit Kaur, a Ram Darbar resident, had reported that two motorcycle-borne persons had snatched her mobile phone near her house on August 23.

Meanwhile, Amit, a resident of Faidan village, had reported that his phone was snatched by three persons near the Faidan barrier while he was returning home on August 28. The police had registered both cases at the Sector 31 police station.

During investigation, a team, led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO of the Sector 31 police station, nabbed the two suspects, identified as Imdad Ahmed (25), a resident of Behlana, and Amandeep Singh (24), a resident of Zirakpur.

The police said the motorcycle used in one of the snatching incidents had been impounded. Both suspects were produced before the court today and were sent to judicial custody.