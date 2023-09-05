Two special trains to be run on Kalka-Koti section from today

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 4

The Ambala Division of the Northern Railways has decided to run two pairs of special unreserved trains between Kalka and Koti stations of the Kalka–Shimla heritage section starting Tuesday.

Special-1 will depart from Kalka at 7 am and reach Koti at 7.55 am, and from Koti, the train will depart at 8.37 am and return to Kalka at 9.15 am. Special-2, on the other hand, will depart from Kalka at 3 pm and reach Koti at 3.55 pm, and from Koti, it will depart at 4.20 pm and reach Kalka at 5.15 pm. The trains will have stopovers at Taksal and Gumman stations.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Naveen Kumar said, “The competent authority has approved running two pairs of special unreserved trains between Kalka and Koti stations over the Kalka–Shimla heritage section with effect from September 5, with the composition of two seating-cum-luggage rakes, one general service, three second sittings and one first class.”

Ambala division DRM Mandeep Singh Bhatia had inspected the Kalka–Koti section with the branch officials earlier in the day.

Speaking to The Tribune, the DRM said, “A 16-km section from Kalka to Koti is being resumed from Tuesday. The casting work for the central pier of the bridge of the Summer Hill is under way. The section up to Dharampur will be restored by September 15, and then the one up to Solan will be reinstalled by September 20. The portion leading up to Shimla will be restored by September 30.”

The Kalka–Shimla section was the worst-affected section of the division due to landslides and the tumbling down of trees and boulders amid incessant downpours and waterlogging. The division had started the repair work and also resumed service between Shimla and Solan on July 19, but landslides on August 23 again brought the train operations to a halt.

Schedule

Special-1 will depart from Kalka at 7 am and reach Koti at 7.55 am, and from Koti, the train will depart at 8.37 am and return to Kalka at 9.15 am.

Special-2, on the other hand, will depart from Kalka at 3 pm and reach Koti at 3.55 pm, and from Koti, it will depart at 4.20 pm and reach Kalka at 5.15 pm

#Ambala #Kalka #Shimla