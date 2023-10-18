Two stabbed over monetary dispute

Mohali, October 17
A man stabbed two people with a knife in Behera village on Sunday night. Moring, a resident of Behera, said he was stabbed when he tried to intervene in a fight between two of his next-door neighbours. Two of his neighbours, Vikram and Jeevan, got into a fight on Sunday night over a monetary dispute. Vikram allegedly attacked Jeevan with a knife. When Moring rushed to Jeevan’s rescue, Vikram stabbed him too.
Tribune Shorts
