Two stabbed, robbed in Panchkula sectors

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 11

Two persons were stabbed in separate loot incidents in Panchkula late last night.

A group of five miscreants reportedly stabbed an ice cream vendor and stole a mobile phone, Rs 4,600 and ice cream packets at around 11.30 pm near the Town Park on the dividing road between Sector 5 and Sector 8.

Shubham, who was severely wounded in the incident, is a resident of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He said at first a man and a woman got down from a car and showed him a knife, demanding cash and ice cream boxes.

He said that soon, other persons got out of the vehicle and threatened him with a sword. Later, the miscreants stabbed him with a knife and left the place. Shubham has been admitted to a hospital.

In another incident, a construction company driver, Sunil, a resident of Nepal, was stabbed by around seven to eight persons, including women, when he was downloading material at around midnight in Sector 12 here.

The robbers demanded money and stabbed him with a knife, when he told them that he did not have any. Later, Sunil fell unconscious and passers-by took him to a hospital.

The police have begun probe in both incidents.

#Panchkula