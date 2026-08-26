Two students pledge to quit ‘Cool Lip’ as Panchkula police steps up de-addiction drive

The Panchkula police’s campaign against drugs is no longer limited to arresting peddlers but also focuses on helping young people struggling with addiction return to a drug-free life, officials said on Wednesday.

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Under the de-addiction drive led by Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain, students at Government Senior Secondary School in Billa village, Barwala, were made aware of the harmful effects of drug use during an awareness programme.

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During the programme, two students voluntarily approached the police team and disclosed that they consumed “Cool Lip”. The police team counselled the students on the spot and explained the physical, mental and social harm caused by drug use.

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Inspired by the police initiative, the two students planted saplings on the school premises and pledged never to use the intoxicant again. The police commended them for their courageous step and encouraged them to lead a drug-free life.

ASI Shivani, who led the de-addiction drive, told the students that no matter how difficult circumstances become, drugs should never be used as a crutch. She said that young people struggling with addiction need not hide their problem or be afraid, as the police would provide all possible assistance and counselling, including support for free treatment if required.

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Students participated enthusiastically in the programme. A Class 8 student, Anjana, presented a dance on the theme of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, while Class 9 student Ayesha welcomed the police team with a floral bouquet. The school administration also thanked the police team for conducting the awareness campaign.

DCP Aditi Singh praised the two students, saying that acknowledging the problem and taking the first step towards overcoming it marked the beginning of change. She said their decision to come forward voluntarily and pledge to quit drugs was commendable.

The DCP appealed to students to inform the Panchkula police through helpline numbers 7087081100 and 7087081048 if anyone was struggling with drug addiction or found selling drugs. She added that the identity of informers would be kept completely confidential.