The two suspects arrested in the Parol panch murder case were sent to six-day police remand on Sunday.

The suspects — Jaspreet Singh and Davinder Singh — had shot at Parol panch Sukhwant Singh, aka Satti Chahal, over a longstanding dispute in Parol three days ago. Satti had succumbed to his gunshot injuries on Saturday.

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The police arrested the suspects in a sensational chase near the MLA Flats in Mullanpur on Saturday. The suspects allegedly fired a gunshot in the air while trying to evade arrest. In response, the police fired three rounds in the air and nabbed them.