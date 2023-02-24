Two SUV-borne gangsters nabbed near Sec 37 temple

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police today claimed to have nabbed two members of the Bambiha gang while possessing two .32 bore pistols and seven live cartridges.

A team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, Incharge, Operations Cell, nabbed the duo, identified as Shivam Chauhan (32), alias Shiv, a Mohali resident and an MBA graduate, and Vikas Maan (25), a resident of Karnal and an LLB graduate.

The police had got a tip-off about the suspects following which a naka was laid, leading to their arrest. They were nabbed from near a temple in Sector 37 while riding an SUV. Two pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from them.

SP (Operations) Ketan Bansal said the suspects were in touch with Armenia-based gangster Lucky Patial, who was presently heading the Bambiha gang.

“Shivam and Maan were on their way to Mohali to murder Baljeet Chaudhary, who was once Shivam’s friend and a business partner. Shivam was apprehensive that Baljeet might eliminate him,” the SP added.

The police have registered a case under the Arms Act against the suspects at the Sector 39 police station. They had a criminal past. While six cases, including robbery, under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, were registered against Shivam in Punjab, three cases of dacoity and assault were registered against Vikas in Punjab and Haryana.

The recent case against the duo was registered yesterday by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, on extortion charge.