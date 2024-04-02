Two targeted by snatchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Sahil of Sohana reported that three scooter-borne persons snatched his mobile phone near the Sector-31/Ram Darbar light point on Sunday. Sector 56 resident Madan Lal Sharma reported that Suraj, Navdeep Singh and others snatched a mobile phone, documents and Rs 50 from him on Sunday. Later, Suraj of Badh Majra, Sector 56 residents Navdeep Singh and Kapil were arrested. TNS

Valuables stolen

Chandigarh:Sector 38 (West) resident Vijay Singla reported that someone stole Rs 1 lakh, three mobile phones and a wrist watch from his house on the night intervening March 30 and 31. A case has been registered.

