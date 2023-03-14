 Two theft cases reported in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Two theft cases reported in Chandigarh

Two theft cases reported in Chandigarh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Surender Singh has reported that an unidentified person stole one LED TV, three gas cylinders and five gutter covers from House No. 84, Sector 9, on the night of Saturday. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. In another case, Rohit (30) of Sector 20 has complained that an unidentified person stole Rs 90,000, one gold chain and two rings after breaking the locks of his house between March 4 and 12. A case has been registered at the Sector 19 police station. TNS

Daily hassle: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam near the CRPF checkpost on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway in Chandigarh on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Youth stabbed, robbed at Daria

Chandigarh: A resident of Daria, Amit (25), has reported that two unidentified persons stabbed him and snatched an ATM card, a credit card, an Aadhaar card and a driving licence from him and his friend Munir Alam near the wine shop on Saturday. A case under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

Supporters of AAP join BJP

Chandigarh: A few supporters of AAP on Monday joined the city BJP in the presence of party president Arun Sood. AAP’s youth supporters, led by leader Lucky Malik of Sector 56, joined the BJP at the party’s office, Kamalam. Sood offered them party flags and sweets. TNS

Mohali: 4 cars vandalised

Mohali: Unidentified persons vandalised around four cars in the residential area of Phase 7 in the wee hours of Sunday. They smashed the windowpanes of the vehicles between 3:15am and 3:35 am before fleeing the spot in a blue-coloured vehicle. The police are investigating the matter. TNS

Thang-Ta meet from March 18

Chandigarh: Thang-Ta Sports Association here will organise the Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior State Championship (Boys and Girls) at Black Dragon International Academy, Sector 40, from March 18 to 19. Players born on or after January 1, 2009 (for sub-junior) and born on or after January 1, 2005 (for junior) are eligible. There is no age bar for the senior category in this championship. TNS

IBA panel appointment

Chandigarh: Dr RS Mann, secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association, has been appointed vice-chairman of the press and media committee for the IBA Women World Boxing Championship to be held from March 15 to 26 at KD Jadav Stadium, New Delhi.

