Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Chandigarh, December 31
The police claimed to have solved two cases of thefts with the arrest of two thieves. Eleven LPG cylinders, one motorcycle and one scooter have been recovered from their possession.
The police said they had set up a checkpoint on the Sector 36/42 road. A scooter was signalled to stop for checking. During verification, the police found the suspect, named Ranjeet Singh (36), a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, had stolen the scooter from Mohali. The suspect was carrying an LPG cylinder which, he revealed, was stolen from a house in Sector 35. The police said a total of 11 cylinders and a scooter was recovered from him.
Meanwhile, Sonu (29), a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle. The suspect had allegedly stolen the motorcycle from Attawa, Sector 42. Cases against both suspects have been registered at the Sector 36 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...