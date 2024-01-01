Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

The police claimed to have solved two cases of thefts with the arrest of two thieves. Eleven LPG cylinders, one motorcycle and one scooter have been recovered from their possession.

The police said they had set up a checkpoint on the Sector 36/42 road. A scooter was signalled to stop for checking. During verification, the police found the suspect, named Ranjeet Singh (36), a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, had stolen the scooter from Mohali. The suspect was carrying an LPG cylinder which, he revealed, was stolen from a house in Sector 35. The police said a total of 11 cylinders and a scooter was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Sonu (29), a resident of Kajheri village, Sector 52, was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle. The suspect had allegedly stolen the motorcycle from Attawa, Sector 42. Cases against both suspects have been registered at the Sector 36 police station.