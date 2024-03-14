Two truck drivers held with opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 13

The police have arrested two persons with opium.

The suspects were identified as Majri block residents Gurpreet Singh and Kulwinder Singh, 41, both truck drivers by profession. The police recovered 2 kg of opium from them near a filling station in Khizrabad, Kharar. Their truck was impounded too.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Mullanpur police station on March 12.

The duo had gone to Kolkata for a trip and bought the contraband in Jharkhand to supply to their customers here.

The police said Kulwinder had earlier been booked in Churu, Rajasthan, after 44 kg of poppy husk was recovered from him.

Inspector Harminder Singh of the CIA, Mohali, said the suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali