Two truck drivers held with opium

Mohali, March 13
The police have arrested two persons with opium.
The suspects were identified as Majri block residents Gurpreet Singh and Kulwinder Singh, 41, both truck drivers by profession. The police recovered 2 kg of opium from them near a filling station in Khizrabad, Kharar. Their truck was impounded too.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Mullanpur police station on March 12.
The duo had gone to Kolkata for a trip and bought the contraband in Jharkhand to supply to their customers here.
The police said Kulwinder had earlier been booked in Churu, Rajasthan, after 44 kg of poppy husk was recovered from him.
Inspector Harminder Singh of the CIA, Mohali, said the suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to four-day police remand.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal