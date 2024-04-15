Two UP men held with 2 kg opium

Mohali, April 14
The police arrested two residents of Rampur, UP, and recovered 2 kg of opium from them near the Verka chowk in Phase 1 here on Saturday.
The suspects were identified as Islam, 25, and Rajiv, 36. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Phase 1 police station.
The police said the duo was nabbed while they were travelling in a red car. They were produced in a court, which sent them to police remand.
