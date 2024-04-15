Two UP men held with 2 kg opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 14

The police arrested two residents of Rampur, UP, and recovered 2 kg of opium from them near the Verka chowk in Phase 1 here on Saturday.

The suspects were identified as Islam, 25, and Rajiv, 36. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Phase 1 police station.

The police said the duo was nabbed while they were travelling in a red car. They were produced in a court, which sent them to police remand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali