Two UP natives arrested with opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

The police arrested two persons and recovered 9.5 kg of opium from them in Kharar.

The suspects, identified as Atul Kumar of Bareilly, UP, and Mohd Jaqi of Bellari, also in UP, have been booked under a case registered under the NDPS Act at the City Kharar police station on May 9. Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said the suspects were nabbed at a checkpoint near Mandi Market in Desu Majra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali