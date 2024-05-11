Two UP natives arrested with opium

Mohali, May 10
The police arrested two persons and recovered 9.5 kg of opium from them in Kharar.
The suspects, identified as Atul Kumar of Bareilly, UP, and Mohd Jaqi of Bellari, also in UP, have been booked under a case registered under the NDPS Act at the City Kharar police station on May 9. Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu said the suspects were nabbed at a checkpoint near Mandi Market in Desu Majra.
