Two UP residents held for snatching

The UT police have arrested two persons in a snatching case.

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The suspects have been identified as Sachin and Ashu, residents of Turkauli, Uttar Pradesh.

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In a complaint to the police, Sudhir Kumar, a resident of Maloya Colony, stated that three unidentified occupants of a pickup (CH01TA-8280) allegedly sped away after snatching his purse containing an ID Card of the MC and Rs 2,200, from near the Kali Bari light point.

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A case under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

During an investigation into it, the police arrested the two suspects.

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Meanwhile, a case under Sections 115(2), 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 19 police station following a complaint of Deepak Nayar, a resident of Sector 21, against Anupam Mehndiratta, his wife and some unidentified persons. As per the complaint, the suspects manhandled the complainant and snatched his gold bangle, two gold rings and a gold chain of his wife. The police have begun an investigation into the case.