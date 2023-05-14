Two walk free after witness turns hostile

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, May 13

Four years after three vehicles were gutted in a fire in Dadu Majra Colony, a local court has acquitted two persons in the case. The incident took place on the night of October 21, 2018 when miscreants set some vehicles on fire in the colony.

The police registered the case under Section 435 of the IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) on the complaint of a person.

The complainant, Shubham, a resident of the colony, said he heard a crackling sound in front of his house around 2:30 am on October 21, 2018. When he went outside, he saw three vehicles - his motorcycle, an Activa scooter and an auto – on fire. He raised an alarm following which residents of the area gathered at the spot. All vehicles were badly damaged in the incident.

During probe, the suspects were arrested. After investigation, a challan under Section 173 of the CrPC was presented in the court against them. Finding a prima facie case, charges under Section 435 of the IPC were framed against the suspects to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Arti Rampal and Pratibha Bhandari, counsels for the suspects, argued that they were falsely implicated in the case. They said the prosecution had failed to prove charges against the suspects and the witness also failed to identify them.

After hearing the arguments Mayank Marwaha, Judicial Magistrate, first class, Chandigarh court, acquitted both suspects. The court said the complainant admitted before the court that nothing had happened in his presence. He also admitted that he did not know the contents of documents signed by him before the police. He had gone to the extent of stating that he signed on blank papers on the direction of police officials.

“I am of the considered opinion that there is not even an iota of evidence against the suspects because the main witness of the case did not support the prosecution case. Hence, the prosecution failed to discharge its initial onus of proving the case beyond every reasonable doubt,” said the court while acquitting Kishan and Chintu of the charges framed against them.