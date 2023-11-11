Two wanted criminals held

Ambala, November 10
The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police has arrested two wanted criminals, identified as Rohit and Annu Kumar of Bihar. The police have recovered a country made pistol, seven live cartridges, two magazines and a car from their possession.
SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Acting on a tip-off, on November 5, the police arrested Rohit and Annu near Mohra flyover. After four-day police remand, the accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody today. Annu was among the top most wanted criminals in Bihar, while Rohit was wanted in a robbery of 4.5- kg gold in West Bengal.”
“The accused belong to the Subodh Singh gang. An attempt to commit robbery at a gold loan financing bank was reported in Ambala Cantonment and the involvement of the members of the same gang came to light. During the remand, the accused disclosed the names of some of their accomplices and efforts are being made to arrest them,” he added.
