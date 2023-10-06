Two women among 4 arrested for fraud

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 5

Four persons, including two women, were nabbed for alleged cheating and criminal conspiracy in a bid to sell a plot of five bigha and 17 biswa worth Rs 3.46 crore at Nabha village, at the Sub Registrar’s office today.

The suspects were identified as Delhi residents Munish Kumar Taneja, Anshu Ahuja, Aligarh resident Gunjan Sharma and Fazilka resident Nachatar Singh.

In a complaint to the police, the Zirakpur Naib Tehsildar stated that the suspects had formed a firm in September this year to sell the land of Sohail Goel, who had anticipated the move and complained to the office in the morning.

In the complaint to the Zirakpur SHO, the complainant stated that on verification, the Certificate of Incorporation and the PAN card details had been found to be of dubious nature. The Naib Tehsildar stated that the suspects were fraudulently trying to sell the land by submitting fake documents following which an appropriate action was sought against them.

