Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police for stealing a gold chain from a retired IPS officer’s wife. In her complaint, the victim had claimed she had gone for a morning walk to Terraced Garden in Sector 33 on May 2. While she was returning home, a woman got down from a white car and snatched her gold chain with a diamond locket. A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

During investigation, a team led by Inspector Satvinder Singh nabbed two suspects, identified as Binder Kumar (22), a resident of Abohar, and Manpreet Kaur, alias Saran (28), a resident of Moga. The car used in the crime was impounded.

During interrogation, Manpreet disclosed while Binder was behind the wheel of the car, she snatched the chain and they further handed it over to Prince (23), a resident of Jalandhar, and Khushi Kumari (24), a resident of Hoshiarpur, to sell it to a jeweller. Subsequently, the two suspects were also arrested. The snatched gold chain was recovered from their possession.

The police said the suspects were drug addicts and had snatched the chain from the victim to get their fix. The suspects had borrowed the car from someone and used it to commit the crime, added the police.