Two-year jail for Zirakpur man in cheating case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has sentenced Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur, to undergo two years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a cheating case registered seven years ago.

The police registered the case against the accused on the complaint of Iqbal Singh, a resident of Sector 32, here, for the offences punishable under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC, 1860, in 2016. He alleged that in August 2016, he came in contact with a person, Gagan Chadha, who introduced himself as the owner of e-Consultants India, Sector 35, Chandigarh.

He claimed that he had a vast knowledge of immigration services and work permits. He convinced him that he would arrange a visa for him and his family for Calgary, Canada.

Iqbal visited his office in August, 2015. He demanded Rs 20 lakh for the entire work i.e. visa, stamping, Job, accommodation in Calgary with air tickets. He paid the amount sought by the accused from time to time.

Later, the accused started ignoring him and sent Pardeep to collect documents and photographs. He claimed that Pradeep was an employee of Chadha. After taking the amount, Chadha became unavailable. He alleged that Chadha cheated him of Rs 23.50 lakhs.

After the completion of investigation, a challan was presented in the court against the accused.

Chadha died during the proceedings. A chargesheet was presented against Pardeep. Finding a prima facie case, charges against the accused were framed to which he pleaded not guilty.

After hearing the arguments, the court said it was duly proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubt that the accused, along with the co-accused, had cheated the complainant. Accordingly, Pardeep was held guilty and convicted for the commission of offences punishable under Section 420 read with Section 120-B of the IPC.

The court sentenced the accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years. It also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs 1,000.