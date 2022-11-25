Two years on, 3 acquitted of murder charge in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh acquitted all three accused in a two-year-old murder case of Ram Darbar.

The complainant Anil had alleged that the accused, Vishal, Ravi and Boby, attacked him and his father on October 30, 2020, in front of their house. His neighbour Parveen Kumar took them to the GMCH-32, where his father was declared dead. A case was registered under Sections 307, 302 and 34 of the IPC.

Anil told the police that he had arguments with the accused in the morning and they had threatened to kill him.

Amit Kumar, counsel for one of the accused Vishal, said the accused had been falsely implicated. The witnesses of the prosecution, including the complainant, had already been examined and they did not support the case of the prosecution. After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against them.