Two years on, accused walks free in rape case

Chandigarh, April 4

A local court has acquitted a man in a rape case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

The police had registered the case against the accused, Manish Kumar, under Sections 354, 354-A, 376, 376(2)(n) and 506 of the IPC on July 3, 2021.

One acquitted in cheque bounce case A local court has acquitted a person, JP Sethi, in a cheque bounce case.

Mohit Bansal, a resident of the Chandigarh, in a case filed before the court under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881, had alleged that he had given a friendly loan of over Rs 5 lakh to the accused in June 2018. He stated that later, the accused issued him three cheques, which were dishonoured with the remarks "payment stopped by the drawer".

Gaurav Sahota, the counsel for the accused, argued no friendly loan was ever taken by the accuse. He argued that the complainant also failed to prove the alleged transaction on record.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused in the case.

The complainant had told the police that in April 2021, she went for the job of peon in a private office at Mohali where she met the accused, who was the owner of the office. He hired her. After some days, he allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage. Later, he sacked her and allegedly threatened to kill her if she disclosed her relationship with him to anyone.

The counsel for the accused argued that the prosecution had failed to prove the case, adding that the victim too did not support the case of the prosecution.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused in the case.

