Two years on, boy acquitted of robbery charge

Chandigarh, April 2
A local court acquitted a juvenile in a robbery case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges.
On the complaint of one Akash, a case was registered under Sections 341, 392, 397 and 411 read with Section 34 of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station on November 25, 2022. He had stated that in the evening of November 24, he was walking on the slip road of Sector 55/56/39/40 roundabout towards the Sector 56 petrol pump when four boys robbed him of his phone. As he raised the alarm, the suspects started beating him up. They attacked him with a knife on his left thigh and head. During investigation, the police apprehended the juvenile.
After hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and the defence counsel, the court acquitted the juvenile while observing that the complainant failed to identify the boy and denied that he was accompanying the other accused.
