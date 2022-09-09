Mani Majra triple murder: Two years on, police file untraced report

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 8

Two years after a woman and her two children were found murdered at their house in Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, the police have filed an untraced report in the case before a local court.

The victims were identified as Sarita (45), her daughter Sanchi (20), a law student, and son Arjun (15). They had multiple injury marks on their bodies. The woman’s husband and the father of the children, Sanjay Arora, had later allegedly died by suicide. The police initially suspected that he ended his life after committing the murder. Arora ran a bakery shop in Sector 9 of Panchkula.

The police registered the case on a complaint of Karamvir, a resident of Panchkula. On January 23, 2020, the complainant told the police that he got the information that Arora was seriously injured in an accident at the railway track near the Mansa Devi Complex area of Panchkula and was admitted to the PGI.

Arora later succumbed to his injuries. Karamvir reached the PGI and called up Sanjay’s wife who didn’t answer the phone, following which he reached Sanjay’s house but found it locked. Karamvir said when he looked inside the house using a torch he noticed blood stains following which the police were informed.

Cops broke open the door and found the bodies of the woman and her children lying in a pool of blood. An alleged suicide note was found in the house.

The police claimed that Sarita was killed first in her room in the afternoon. Her throat was slit using a sharp weapon. Her son Arjun returned home from school in the afternoon. He was found dead in his room with his throat slit and his school uniform drenched in blood. Later, the couple’s daughter Sanchi, a law student, was hit by an iron rod before her neck was slit when she got back home. Her body was found lying in the drawing room.

The police had also recovered a knife, suspected to be the murder weapon. Cops initially suspected that the financial crisis led to the crime. In the alleged suicide note found in the house, it was mentioned that Arora had suffered a huge loss in an investment made in a property in Panchkula. It said he was in severe stress, and his body could be recovered from the railway tracks.

The police had then registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC against unidentified person.