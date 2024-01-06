Two years on, youth found not guilty of violating minor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

A local court has acquitted a 21-year-old youth in a rape case registered two years ago.

The police had booked Shiva, the accused, under Sections 376, 376(2)(n), 376(3) and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act on July 31, 2021, following a complaint by the victim.

The girl had alleged that she was working in a factory with the accused. In March 2020, he allegedly took her to nearby forest area and forcibly developed sexual relations with her. She alleged that the accused raped her on several occasions. Consequently, she got pregnant and disclosed the matter to her parents.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. During the probe, the investigating officer withdrew Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 376(3) of the IPC as the age of the victim was found to be aged 20.

The police later filed a challan against the accused. Finding prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused under Sections 376, 376(2)(n) and 506 of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Dr Anand Kumar Bishnoi, the counsel for the accused, argued that the prosecution had falsely implicated Shiva. The victim’s mother had produced a wrong birth certificate. The inquiry proved that the girl was not minor at the time of the alleged incident.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.