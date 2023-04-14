Two youths arrested for bicycle thefts

Chandigarh, April 13
Two youths have been arrested by the UT police for bicycle thefts in the city. A total of 12 bicycles have been recovered from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Hari Parsad (18) and Devraj (19), a resident of Dadu Majra village.
Complainant Jayant Lohar, a resident of Sector 37, had reported that someone stole his bicycles parked in the porch of his house on April 7.
A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station. During investigation, the suspects were arrested.
The police said a total of 12 stolen bicycles, including two stolen from Sector 37, were recovered from their possession.
