Two youths arrested in arms case

Chandigarh, January 21
The police have arrested two persons in separate cases registered under the Arms Act.
A Sector 38 resident, Amit, 28, was found carrying a knife near the UIET gate in Sector 25 on January 20. He was arrested and a case was registered against him at the Sector 11 police station.
The police also arrested a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, Aman, 18, following recovery of a knife from his possession at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, on January 20. A case was registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station.
