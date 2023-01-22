Two youths arrested in arms case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

The police have arrested two persons in separate cases registered under the Arms Act.

A Sector 38 resident, Amit, 28, was found carrying a knife near the UIET gate in Sector 25 on January 20. He was arrested and a case was registered against him at the Sector 11 police station.

The police also arrested a resident of Sector 17, Panchkula, Aman, 18, following recovery of a knife from his possession at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, on January 20. A case was registered against him at the Mauli Jagran police station.