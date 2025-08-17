DT
Home / Chandigarh / Two youths arrested in arms trafficking case in Panchkula, pistol seized

The Crime Branch team received a tip-off about the youths selling arms in the area
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
The accused are residents of Himachal.
The police carried arrested two men in connection with an arms trafficking case. The team also recovered a country-made pistol from them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP, Crime) Arvind Kamboj informed that on August 14, during patrolling, the Crime Branch-26 team received a tip-off about a youth standing near Bhole Shankar petrol pump in Madawala, allegedly attempting to sell a country-made pistol. Acting swiftly, Inspector Dalip Singh’s team reached the spot and apprehended the suspect.

He was identified as Bijendra Kumar, 21, a resident of Sikanderpur village, Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, presently residing in Damuwala village, Solan, Himachal Pradesh. On searching him, police recovered a country-made pistol from his possession, for which he had no valid licence.

The same day, police also arrested his associate, Vikram Singh, a resident of Barotiwala village, Solan, Himachal Pradesh, from whom Bijendra had purchased the weapon.

A case under Section 25(1)(B) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Pinjore police station .

Both the accused were produced in court on August 15. While Bijendra was remanded to judicial custody, Vikram was placed on three days’ police remand.

According to the police, Vikram holds crucial information about the main supplier and will be interrogated further to uncover details about the wider arms trafficking network.

